Firefighting Simulator – The Squad out now on Nintendo Switch

Publisher Astragon Entertainment along with developer Chronos Unterhaltungssoftware has announced that Firefighting Simulator – The Squad is now out for Nintendo Switch, offering solo and multiplayer fire-fighting action.

The developer and publisher says that that Firefighting Simulator – The Squad will include more than forty (40!) missions, and that players must “fight against the fire together in cooperative multiplayer or in the single player mode. As a member of a U.S. fire department, the virtual firefighters have to get an overview of the location, correctly assess the hazardous situation and coordinate their own task force. The game is already available for PC and consoles, where it enjoys positive reviews from gamers, content creators and the press”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

In exciting missions, the team members will proceed to action with authentic firefighter equipment and a selection of 5 officially licensed firefighting vehicles by Rosenbauer America – such as the TP3 Pumper and the T-Rex Articulating Platform – to extinguish fires and save people from the flames. While single players take control of their AI-controlled colleagues with the help of the intuitive command interface in order to give them instructions on how to proceed, in cooperative multiplayer mode with up to four players can take action together as a squad to prove their team spirit and skills in the field of firefighting. Thanks to the advanced fire simulation – including water, smoke, heat, backdrafts, flashovers, grease fires as well as a number of other causes of fire such as electronics, chemicals and explosions – The Firefighter squad will face fire situations and dangerous scenarios that are difficult to calculate. Next to this, players can look forward to a complex physics system for the representation of destruction within dynamically spreading fire situations.

The developer also sent over key features, as follows:

Authentic firefighter equipment by well-known manufacturers – e.g. Cairns, MSA Safety G1 SCBA, Leatherhead Tools and HAIX.

Officially licensed firefighting vehicles by Rosenbauer America

Comprehensive training which introduces players to the basics

Advanced fire simulation & physics system

Multiplayer with up to 4 players

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad is out now on Nintendo Switch.