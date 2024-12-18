Dredge: Complete Collector’s Edition released for Switch and PS5

Astragon Entertainment and Team17 Digital have together announced the release of Dredge: Complete Collector’s Edition for Switch and PS5.

Dredge: Complete Collector’s Edition is out now and costs £89.99 / €99.99 / $99.99 and will feature the “complete” experience with the three pieces of DLC and some extras, too.

Check out the trailer below:

Here’s what you get in the Complete Collector’s Edition:

Including the three DLCs 'Blackstone Key', 'The Pale Reach' and 'The Iron Rig'

Including the three DLCs ‘Blackstone Key’, ‘The Pale Reach’ and ‘The Iron Rig’

Replica of the ‘Sign of Doom’ talisman

A double-sided poster with brand new illustrations

A fold-out nautical map with markings to stick on

A complete guide to all fish and their variations in a hardback edition

A message in a bottle from the developers at Black Salt Games

A metal doubloon unearthed from the depths

All contents are packed in a high-quality box

In DREDGE, players will step into the boots of a down-on-their luck fisherman and explore a collection of remote isles while scouring the surrounding depths for a variety of fish and valuable deep-sea curios. Once their trawler is full, they can sell their haul to the peculiar locals while completing quests and unravelling more about each archipelago. They can also reinforce their vessel, skills, and knowledge to dredge deeper and reach more secluded lands. But after dark, caution is advised, as sinister things are going on in the waters.

Here’s the key features of the game from the press release:

Unravel a Mystery: Captain your fishing trawler across a collection of remote islands, each with its own inhabitants to meet, wildlife to discover, and stories to unearth.

Captain your fishing trawler across a collection of remote islands, each with its own inhabitants to meet, wildlife to discover, and stories to unearth. Dredge the Depths: Scour the sea for hidden treasures and complete quests to gain access to strange new abilities.

Scour the sea for hidden treasures and complete quests to gain access to strange new abilities. Study Your Craft: Research special equipment and upgrade your boat’s capabilities to gain access to rare fish and valuable deep-sea curios.

Research special equipment and upgrade your boat’s capabilities to gain access to rare fish and valuable deep-sea curios. Fish to Survive: Sell your discoveries to the locals to learn more about each area, and upgrade your boat to reach even more secluded locations.

Sell your discoveries to the locals to learn more about each area, and upgrade your boat to reach even more secluded locations. Fight the Unfathomable: Strengthen your mind and use special abilities to survive trips out on the water after dark.

Dredge: Complete Collector’s Edition is out now for PS5 and Switch, the game is also available digitally for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.