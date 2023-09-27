High on Life: High on Knife DLC is coming next month

Developer Squanch Games has confirmed that High On Knife, the DLC for High on Life, will be released in early October, or more specifically, October 3rd.

Whereas the original High on Life was a timed exclusive for PC and Xbox consoles, High on Knife is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, and PlayStation 5 on October 3rd. The DLC allows, as you’d probably guess, Knifey to have his “chance to shine (and stab) on a fully realized new planetary environment loaded with all-new characters, hazards, and spooky surprises”.

The newly released trailer showcasing the release date is just below, but be warned: it doesn’t show any gameplay as such. Instead, it’s a Claymation trailer from illustrator Joe Simko. High on Knife will feature Gabourey Sidibe (American Horror Story, Empire) as the boss, Mux, while Sarah Sherman (SNL) is the voice of new gun, Harper.

Sherman is just one of the two new guns, with another called “B.A.L.L.” which is a pinball-inspired weapon, with lots of little guys loading up pinballs to fire at the enemies. Squanch Games says “players have to explore a creepy new sci-fi setting while being hunted by Mux, a mysterious new boss”.

“We really leaned into horror with High On Knife, so it only made sense to launch it around Halloween,” says Mike Fridley, Squanch’s Studio Director, adding: “the DLC brings more goop, nastier body horror, creepier bosses, and all kinds of strange new stuff to the world we established with High On Life”.

Chris White really enjoyed the original game in December 2022, saying “High on Life is a deceptively smart game when it comes to the mechanics of gunplay and traversal, and while there’re a few niggles with movement, it’s ridiculously fun. Squanch Games has managed to capitalise on the mistakes Trover made, as well as find holes in the FPS genre to create an enjoyable shooter filled with gross humour that never failed to make me laugh. There’s not a ton to do outside of the main story, but that doesn’t mean that the writing or structure of it ever failed to give me something to like”.

High on Life is out now, High on Knife is coming on October 3rd.