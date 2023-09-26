Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission is now available without VR

You don’t see this too often, but Microids has released a non-VR version of Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission to consoles.

Originally released for PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2, Steam VR, and Pico, it’s now out on GOG and Epic Game Store for PC, as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch without the VR requirement.

Microids says that “players who already own Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR on PSVR2 or Steam VR will be able to access the non-VR version of the game for free”, adding “similarly, those who buy the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 or Steam will be able to enjoy both experiences, whether in virtual reality or traditional mode”.

Discover or rediscover Operation Wolf, the cult arcade game released, developed and published by TAITO in 1987, which left its mark on a whole generation of gamers as one of the first games to feature a horizontal scrolling rail shooter. Developed by the French studio Virtuallyz Gaming, Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission remains faithful to the spirit of the original game, while premiering a new artistic direction. Players will find themselves transported back to the world of 80s action films, thanks to a gameplay focused entirely on non-stop action. In its solo or coop campaign, play as a special agent fighting a new criminal organization. In addition to arms and drug trafficking, the organization, led by the mysterious General Viper, has developed a powerful new weapon. After discovering several of its bases, you will be sent to dismantle the organization, destroy the weapon and free the hostages held captive in surrounding camps.

We reviewed the game on Meta Quest 2, with Chris White saying it “is a basic on-rails shooter, but its gunplay is pretty decent despite the shotgun being a little redundant. It’s too short and there’s little to do beyond the campaign and survival mode, yet it kept me interested. The story is daft and never takes itself seriously, but I found that refreshing as it was all about the chaos and gunfire. It tries to mix things up as it goes, and the easy controls make it a good jump in and play type of game”.

So there you go, you can now enjoy the game without VR.