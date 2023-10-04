Assassin’s Creed Mirage | 8 Beginner’s Tips to get you started

Ubisoft has returned with another entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and it’s a welcoming return to the roots of the franchise. Over 15 years, the series has visited London, Rome, France, and the Bahamas to name a few locations, but one thing that never changes is the need for patience, efficiency, and stealth. Unlike Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a more stripped back title, but these beginner’s tips will help you become a master assassin and learn how best to defeat The Order and make Basim a force to be reckoned with.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Beginner’s Tips | Use the rooftops

A huge part of being successful in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the ability to sneak about completely unnoticed. There are countless ways to do this, and making sure you make the most of every option is vital if you’re going to succeed. Utilising the rooftops to avoid enemies is a great way to get around without drawing attention, and there’re seldom enemies up there to see you plotting your next kill. Unless absolutely necessary, remain up high to get to your objective because it helps to avoid unwanted attention, as well as offering a perfect vantage point for assassination attempts. You can also get a clearer view of any hiding spots and enemy locations.

Manage your stamina

When you have to fight, fight with intelligence. A big part of being successful in a sword fight is not recklessly swinging your blade and dodging constantly, as it depletes your stamina. When your stamina gauge runs out, your attacks become slower, and you won’t be able to dodge out of the way. Instead, only dodge when you see an enemy going in for an attack, and strike only when you need to. Parrying will help to regenerate stamina, so make use of it in battle. When an enemy attack is red, you’ll have to dodge, but when golden, you’ll be able to deflect their attack.

Crouch frequently

Whenever you’re in an enemy base or stronghold, making as little sound as possible is important. One great way to stay silent is to crouch. You can sneak up on guards without them having any idea, allowing you to assassinate them without drawing any unwanted attention from those nearby, even when out in the open. There’re also a variety of areas where you can crouch to remain undetected in open spaces. Tall grass and bushes are scattered across the world, and you’ll be able to move through them freely while staying low. Enemies can’t see you at all, so making use of the flora is a great technique.

Make a swift getaway

If you do draw the attention of the guards, getting away quickly and efficiently will make them stop looking for you much quicker. Sometimes it is unavoidable, but being pursued is never enjoyable. Climbing up buildings is one way to help you return to anonymity faster, as guards are slower to climb than you, but there are also certain hiding spots for you to jump in up there, however, only attempt to hide when the detection icon goes from red to yellow. When it is red, enemies have a good idea where you are, whereas yellow means they’ve almost lost your tail.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Beginner’s Tips | Make use of your tools

As you progress through Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Basim will gain access to a variety of tools to help him when attacking from the shadows or in all-out combat. You have access to five main tools in total, each with their own benefits, so it’s important to unlock the ones from Ibn Musa at the Assassin’s Bureau that fit your playstyle. Traps are great for knocking out enemies from long range; throwing knives are a quick way to take out single targets up close; noisemakers can send guards in the direction of where they’re thrown; smoke bombs can obscure enemy vision; and blow darts will put enemies to sleep. They can all be upgraded to improve potency, increase severity, and more, but all are a key piece of your arsenal.

Your eagle is your friend

It can be easy to forget about Enkidu, your eagle companion. With all that sneaking and killing, utilising them to scope out points of interest isn’t always something you think about, yet they’re vital in helping out Basim. You can use them by pressing up on the d-pad, and when they’re up in the sky, they’ll be able to mark enemies, find precise objectives, and more. The Predator skill tree has some essential upgrades for Enkidu, like revealing patrol paths and increasing they’re perception, so make use of these to really improve your trusty eagle.

Know your enemy

Assassin’s Creed Mirage features a variety of enemies, and knowing how to take them out can take time as well as skill. Most can be assassinated or slayed with your blade, but some are covered in armour. The best way to take out partially armoured enemies is to launch a blade at areas of them which are uncovered. This will force them to drop to their knees where you can take them out. Others are completely covered in armour, so using noisemakers are great to send them in a different direction as long as they haven’t spotted you, allowing you to get behind them and end their lives. It’s also important to pick your battles wisely, as some enemies might be too tough for you to handle at your current level. This level of difficulty is highlighted by a red skull above their heads.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Beginner’s Tips | Upgrade your equipment

One thing that is essential to Basim is his equipment, be it a piece of his outfit, one of his tools, or a weapon. There are three key materials needed for all upgrades: steel ingots, leather, and components. These can be found in chests scattered around the world, from certain traders, or by completing quests, and are vital in building supplies so when you do visit Ibn Musa, a tailor, or a blacksmith, you’ll almost have what you need. For outfits and weapons, you’ll need schematics which have scroll icons on the map. Every piece of equipment needs a specific schematic, so keep your eyes peeled as you explore. They can also be gained from progressing through the story.