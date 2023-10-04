Assassin’s Creed Mirage | How to pickpocket successfully

One of the best ways to earn coin, tokens, and other valuable items in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is to pickpocket. It can be tricky to do so successfully at first, as you need a fair bit of patience and calm, but after a while, you become a master thief with plenty of spoils to show for it. We’ve put together a little guide that will hopefully help you get the hang of pickpocketing.

Patience is a virtue

You can pickpocket a fair amount of people in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Whenever you see the icon with a button prompt to do so, you can attempt it, however, you need to keep you cool or else the attempt will fail and the victim will start calling to the guards. Whenever you try to pickpocket, a diamond gauge will pop up, with a smaller blue diamond in the centre. Wait for the moving lines to overlap with the blue diamond, and press triangle/Y again, and it’ll turn gold. Some people have a smaller window to attempt it, so be careful whenever the option presents itself. It’s worth noting that using Eagle Vision will highlight anyone who can be stolen form, as they have a specific glow around them.

Unlock the ‘Pickpocket Master’ skill

One way to make pickpocketing much easier is to unlock a specific skill under the Trickster skill tree. It costs four skill points, and you’ll need to have unlocked the ‘Auto-Collect (1 skill point),’ ‘Elixir Pocket (2 skill points),’ and ‘Knife Recovery (3 skill points)’ skills first. It might take a bit of time until you have enough skills for this one, but it’s so worth it as it increases the window for a successful attempt a fair amount, which will come in handy when you’re trying to return valuable items to Dervis as part of his questline.