Assassin’s Creed Mirage | How to locate mysterious shards

There’s plenty of cool gear in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and one such quest has you hunting down members of The Order to locate mysterious shards in order to find them. These shards are scattered across the world, and can be acquired by finding these members and looting them from them, whether by pickpocketing or stealing from their corpse. Whatever the method, you’ll end up with some fancy new weapons and gear, so we’ve put together a little guide for how you can find them.

Warning: mild spoilers to follow.

Where to find the mysterious shards

You’re looking for a golden shard icon on your map, and by synchronising at viewpoints across the world, you’ll reveal how many are available in each location. There’re normally two depending on where you are, but regardless, they’re not too far from you. The real challenge is getting them easily and without any unwanted attention.

How to unlock the chamber

The mysterious shards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage start appearing on your map after undertaking a quest called ‘The Ancient Place.’ After meeting up with Nehal again, she’ll tell you about a hidden oasis to the north of the Aqarquf Dunes. Once there, you’ll have to swim out into the middle of the water and dive down, then follow the hidden caves until you come across a huge room with three pillars stood in front of three shielded areas, with each one housing a precious piece of equipment.

How to take them

You have two options when it comes to taking the mysterious shards from members of The Order in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. These members are normally accompanied by a couple of guards, so distracting them is the best option. Then, sneaking up to the member and pickpocketing them will get you the shard without a fight breaking out. If you don’t mind a bit of bloodshed, you can assassinate the member and run, finding somewhere to remove your notoriety as quick as possible. Once you’ve got the required amount of shards for the item you want at the chamber, head back to the oasis and collect your prize.