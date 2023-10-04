Assassin’s Creed Mirage | How to remove notoriety

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is finally here, and with it comes those accidental moments where you bump into a guard or wander into a restricted zone unannounced, only to find that red icon appear above an enemy soldier’s head. Alternatively, you might intentionally want to slit their throats and stab them through the hearts, and believe us, we’re here for that. Whatever the reason, it’s vital you attract as little fuss as possible, but when guards are alerted, it’s important to remove that unwanted attention asap, that’s why we’ve put this Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide to removing notoriety.

What is notoriety?

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, notoriety is gained by ‘committing illegal actions.’ Sometimes it can be wandering into somewhere you shouldn’t be, while other times it could be because you’ve started a sword fight with five or six guards in broad daylight. There’s a gauge in the bottom right of the screen that shows you how severe it is, and this ranges from passers by alerting guards if they see you, to the elites of the Shakiriya raining down violence upon you, and Basim becoming highly detectable.

How to remove it

You have two options to get rid of your notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The first one is to tear down any wanted posters that start popping up. These are highlighted by an icon in your compass on the op middle of your screen. Simply walk up to one and press the relevant button to tear it down. Depending on the severity of your notoriety, you might need to tear down a few in order to completely remove it, but it’s pretty to easy to find them, and is the quicker option of the two as they appear frequently.

The second option is to approach a Munadi, the local town crier, and provide him with a Power Token. The same icon appears on your compass, although it’ll be appear as a poster torn in half, meaning they’ll rid you of all notoriety. Depending on how fast you need it gone, there’s usually only one per town, but they’ll make sure all guards are called off from their hunt to track you down.