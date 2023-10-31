Developer DON’T NOD has announced its latest game, puzzle-climber Jusant, is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X. It’s going straight into Xbox Game Pass, too, and is also playable via Nvidia GeForce Now.

We previewed Jusant a while back and were impressed, and you can now read our full review of the game now, in which Chris White says it “is a straightforward game with some gorgeous climbing mechanics that make it easy to get into. The environmental puzzles are simple, but it’s not a game that wants you to fail. It wants you to take in the spectacle of nature and its correlation with love and survival, or friendship and the power it possesses. There’re plenty of other games that might take your attention at this point in the year, but Jusant shouldn’t be one you miss. DON’T NOD continually evolve how they tell stories, and this is another example of why they are so good at what they do”.

Check out the launch trailer for the game below, and you can see how pretty it looks. The video shows off the climbing itself, as well as a few of the game’s biomes. It’s also worth noting the title will be part of Paris Games Week from November 1st to 5th, and playable at the following booths: Capital Games (Jeux Made in France), PGW Junior, and Xbox.

Enjoy meditative vibes in Jusant, an action-puzzle climbing game. Scale an immeasurably tall tower and ascend to new heights alongside your watery companion, the Ballast. Master your climbing tools, find your way up through diverse biomes, and piece together the tower’s past. Challenge yourself at your own pace, explore different paths, and unravel the secrets from a bygone civilization.

DON’T NOD CEO Oskar Guilbert explained that “2023 has been a huge year for us at DON’T NOD so far, with the release of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, our 15th anniversary, and now Jusant’s release. We’re very proud of all the teams involved and the hard work they’ve put in to get us here. We hope players fall in love with the climbing, the atmosphere, and the story of Jusant”.