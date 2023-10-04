Let’s Sing 2024 full tracklist revealed

This news post is for those of you who are always first up for karaoke. Let’s Sing 2024 is coming out this year, and we’ve finally got a look at the full track list. There’s a nice variety on offer for all you wannabe pop stars, and I know I’m excited to belt out a bit of Miley Cyrus come launch day.
“Grab your microphones and get ready to rock: Let’s Sing 2024 is releasing this year with a track list that will make it impossible for you to stay quiet.
The disc of Let’s Sing 2024 includes the following 20 tracks:
BTS – Dynamite
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand
Billie Eilish – Your Power
Queen – Another One Bites The Dust
Imagine Dragons – Bones
Shawn Mendes – When You’re Gone
JVKE – Golden Hour
SHAED – Trampoline
Ace of Base – The Sign
Lost Frequencies ft. Calum Scott – Where Are You Now
Marshmello & Jonas Brothers – Leave Before You Love Me
Kelly Clarkson – Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)
John Newman – Love Me Again
David Bowie – Life On Mars?
LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) – Thunderclouds
Ava Max – Million Dollar Baby
Rosa Linn – SNAP
Ed Sheeran & Elton John – Merry Christmas
Tom Odell – Another Love
GAYLE – abc (nicer)
But that’s not all. Additional songs are available to download for free through the voucher included in the box in the physical editions of Let’s Sing 2024. For digital purchases, these songs will automatically be included in your download.
International Version
Download these 15 songs to complete your track list:
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look (Again)
Miley Cyrus – Party in the USA
Linkin Park – Lost
Fleetwood Mac – Everywhere
Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios
Bebe Rexha – Heart Wants What It Wants
P!nk – Never Gonna Not Dance Again
Bailey Zimmerman – Rock And A Hard Place
Luke Combs – The Kind Of Love We Make
Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball
David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson – Crazy What Love Can Do
Pocahontas – Colors Of The Wind
Anne-Marie & Niall Horan – Our Song
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed”
Let’s Sing is releasing on all consoles on November 7th.