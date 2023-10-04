Let’s Sing 2024 full tracklist revealed

This news post is for those of you who are always first up for karaoke. Let’s Sing 2024 is coming out this year, and we’ve finally got a look at the full track list. There’s a nice variety on offer for all you wannabe pop stars, and I know I’m excited to belt out a bit of Miley Cyrus come launch day.

“Grab your microphones and get ready to rock: Let’s Sing 2024 is releasing this year with a track list that will make it impossible for you to stay quiet.

The disc of Let’s Sing 2024 includes the following 20 tracks:

BTS – Dynamite

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Queen – Another One Bites The Dust

Imagine Dragons – Bones

Shawn Mendes – When You’re Gone

JVKE – Golden Hour

SHAED – Trampoline

Ace of Base – The Sign

Lost Frequencies ft. Calum Scott – Where Are You Now

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers – Leave Before You Love Me

Kelly Clarkson – Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)

John Newman – Love Me Again

David Bowie – Life On Mars?

LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) – Thunderclouds

Ava Max – Million Dollar Baby

Rosa Linn – SNAP

Ed Sheeran & Elton John – Merry Christmas

Tom Odell – Another Love

GAYLE – abc (nicer)

But that’s not all. Additional songs are available to download for free through the voucher included in the box in the physical editions of Let’s Sing 2024. For digital purchases, these songs will automatically be included in your download.

International Version

Download these 15 songs to complete your track list:

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look (Again)

Miley Cyrus – Party in the USA

Linkin Park – Lost

Fleetwood Mac – Everywhere

Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios

Bebe Rexha – Heart Wants What It Wants

P!nk – Never Gonna Not Dance Again

Bailey Zimmerman – Rock And A Hard Place

Luke Combs – The Kind Of Love We Make

Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball

David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson – Crazy What Love Can Do

Pocahontas – Colors Of The Wind

Anne-Marie & Niall Horan – Our Song

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed”

Let’s Sing is releasing on all consoles on November 7th.