Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | How to get City Tokens

There’re plenty of important resources in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, with City Tokens being just one of them. Whether you want to upgrade your suit, unlock new suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, or improve your gadgets, there’re plenty of chances for you to find these tokens scattered around New York City. To help you know exactly how to gather City Tokens, we’ve put together this Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 guide that’ll show you what missions you’ll need to complete in order to build up your supply.

Mild spoilers below.

Marko’s Memories

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

Pretty much once you’re free to start travelling through the city.

These missions focus on Flint Marko aka The Sandman, and they have you destroying less powerful versions of the troubled villain. After taking out a bunch of them, you’ll be able to crush a mysterious rock with a crystal inside to reveal more about Marko’s story in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Photo Ops

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

Pretty much once you’re free to start travelling through the city.

Perhaps the most relaxing missions of the game, Photo Ops require you to visit various places across New York and have you taking photos of everyday people going about their everyday lives. Open your camera with the touch pad and start snapping. You’ll need to make sure the focus of the picture turns green, but once you do, you’ll be rewarded for your fancy photography.

Brooklyn Visions

Who can they be completed by?

Miles Morales

When do they become available?

Pretty much once you’re free to start travelling through the city.

Brooklyn Visions missions are your chance for Miles to get to know his fellow peers at his place of study, as well as helping those in need. All missions revolve around students and teachers at Brooklyn Visions, and give you a closer look at their personal lives and the courses they’re on, as well as admiring the hard work that goes on there.