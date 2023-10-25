Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh gets new gameplay trailer

Microids has released a new trailer for Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh ahead of its November 7th release date for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

There is a limited edition of the game, too, which includes the game, steelbook, and three postcards, while the collector’s edition includes all of that plus a notebook, an original figurine, and a 160-page art book. Microids says that Cigars of the Pharaoh is inspired by an “adventure from the series of albums “The Adventures of Tintin” created by Hergé and sold more than 275 million copies worldwide”, adding “this new video game marks the return of the famous reporter with the puffball to the world of interactive entertainment thanks to a dynamic co-production between Tintinimaginatio and Microids”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

In the game Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh, the famous reporter and his faithful companion Snowy are going to experience some extraordinary adventures…After meeting Professor Sarcophagus whilst cruising the Mediterranean Sea, the famous reporter sets out in search of the tomb of the Pharaoh Kih-Oskh. What are the dark secrets hidden in the tomb? From Egypt to India, passing through Arabia, Tintin & Snowy will end up investigating a gigantic drug trafficking network throughout the East. With all the facets of the Tintin universe and a story full of twists and turns that are part of Hergé’s great creative legacy, Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh immerses the player in the heart of a mysterious Egypt and other lands of infinite beauty.

As you’d imagine, it’s an adventure game, and you have to dress up, search, infiltrate and solve puzzles, along with “investigation dialogues enriched with video sequences, infiltration phases or even plane or car chases”.

The game is coming to Switch as well in 2024, but for now it’s just PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on November 4th, 2023.