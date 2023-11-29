Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Switch gets official launch trailer

Warner Bros. Games and DC have released an official gameplay launch trailer for the Batman: Arkham Trilogy, coming to Switch on December 1. Rocksteady Studios’ iconic and award-winning videogames brought the Dark Knight to life through intense CQC, an immersive world, and some of the best reimagined villains the Caped Crusader has ever faced.

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy trailer features a selection of highlights Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight, along with a first look at the brand new skin inspired by The Batman, which featured Robert Patterson in the starring role. The exclusive skin will be coming to Batman: Arkham Knight, and unfortunately won’t be included in the first two titles of the collection.

Along with the official gameplay launch trailer for Batman: Arkham Trilogy being released and the announcement of the suit, it was revealed the collection will included all previously released DLC. The collection can be pre-ordered for £49.99 via the Nintendo Store now.

It has also been announced that the new suit will be free and available in Arkham Knight on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC from December 15.

Back when it released in 2015, Arkham Knight was loved by everyone, including us. In our review, we said, “If Asylum showed us what was possible, and City was a good sequel that didn’t quite reach the same levels, then Knight is the crowning glory. It’s exciting, beautiful, haunting, dramatic, and compelling. It leaves you breathless, begging for more. This is the best game I’ve played this year so far, and it gets the mind racing as to what Rocksteady can do next. Occasional difficulty spikes near the end require a little patience, and although it’s often optional, there are lots of Batmobile combat encounters which you’ll either love or loathe. But if you give yourself to it, and if you love the characters, it’ll blow you away. And, Christ… I never thought I’d say this, but Arkham Asylum has just been bettered.”