Enshrouded gets release date for next year

Keen Games has today announced a release date for its upcoming ARPG Enshrouded, which is coming to Early Access on January 24, 2024. To celebrate the news that players are going to get to jump in the new game from the developers of Portal Knights, a new trailer has been released which shows off some of the gameplay.
You are Flameborn, last ember of hope of a dying race. Awaken, survive the terror of a corrupting fog, and reclaim the lost beauty of your kingdom. Venture into a vast world, vanquish punishing bosses, build grand halls and forge your path in this co-op survival action RPG for up to 16 players.
- Survive the Shroud: You start with nothing but the will to survive the wilds. You must scrape and scavenge through the ruined remnants of a lost kingdom, and fend off the beasts that hunger for your flesh. Journey through forests, caves, dungeons, searching for secret knowledge and treasure. Build the strength to venture into the Shroud and bring the fight back to the horrors of the deep.
- Heart-pounding action combat: The Shroud consumes the land it corrupts, mutating and guiding all life it encounters. Cleave your way through ravaging factions and formidable bosses, battling Scavenger in the forests, Vukah in the caves, and Fell creatures in the mist. Duck, parry, and surprise your foes with unexpected fighting skills and powerful spells. Exploit the weaknesses of your enemies as you develop your own unique playstyle with an in-depth skill tree system.
- Create epic builds: Bring life back to the land! Voxel-based building unleashes your creative vision, allowing you to create grand architecture on an epic scale, customized with a vast assortment of materials and furniture. Build not only for yourself, because NPCs will take refuge within your walls, unlocking advanced workshops and the ability to craft epic weapons and armor.
- Craft gear worthy of legend: Craft and customize a staggering array of legendary weapons and armor to become a force to be reckoned with. You’ll need to master the shield, the sword, the staff and the bow to withstand the merciless advance of the Shroud.
- Call upon your allies: Join with friends in 16 player co-op gameplay. Carve out unique roles and complimentary skills that will prove your worth in battle as together you raid, gather treasure, and overcome the Fell hordes that ravage the land.
- Unlock the secrets of a fallen realm: Journey through the biomes of Embervale to immerse yourself in vibrant fallen cultures and ancient myths, from the mystical desert of the Kindlewastes to the dark canopies of The Revelwood. Within the fog, and beneath the ruins of a lost kingdom lies an ever-unfolding story of magic, ruin, hope, and redemption waiting to be discovered.
We played a preview of Enshrouded and said, “It’s a good-looking game, too. The character models and animations won’t blow you away, but the world is lovely – well, the bits that aren’t covered in fog and trying to kill you. It’s a very vertical world, replete with grand, sweeping vistas, natural valleys, lakes, mountains, deep forests, and rolling hills. Enshrouded has got such a vast world that begs to be explored, and I can’t wait to jump back in and carry on doing just that.”
You can watch the Enshrouded release date announcement trailer below: