Enshrouded gets pets and a new wintry biome in its biggest update yet

Keen Games launched Enshrouded into early access this year and it became a pretty solid hit almost right away. An open world survival RPG set in a fantasy world shrouded in deadly fog that hides both monsters and treasures for anyone brave enough to delve inside it, Enshrouded has been boosted by several updates since its launch, and the latest is its biggest yet.
Souls of the Frozen Frontier introduces a brand new snow-draped biome, the Albaneve Summit, for the Flameborn to explore. Not only that, but it also brings a host of fan-requested features to the title that won’t just add new quests and locations but elements that change the game itself.
First of all, the level cap has been raised to 35, which gives you more opportunities to get stronger and face the new dangers. Chief among the dangers is the weather itself. The Albaneve Summit brings with it dynamic weather patterns that will make survival much tougher, including deep snow drifts you’ll need to wade through, treacherous ice patches, and powerful updrafts to make your glider soar. You’ll also encounter new monsters, crafting materials, and lore.
But you won’t have to brave it alone, as Souls of the Frozen Frontier also introduces pets. Many non-hostile animals can now be tamed and brought home, and you can even raise farm animals to give you something to care for when you’re not out treasure-hunting. The new pets and weather effects aren’t just restricted to the Summit, either, as you’ll see dynamic weather like rain and storms out in other biomes as well.
You can see an overview of all the features in the update in the trailer below, or read our early access review here.
Enshrouded is available in early access on PC via Steam, and is currently priced at £19.99. A full 1.0 release is expected some time in 2025.