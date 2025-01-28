Enshrouded celebrates a year of early access with social focused update

Developer Keen Games has announced a fifth content update for Enshrouded, 1.0 launch plans, and a roadmap, on the one year anniversary of early access for the game.

The major information of note is that a new update has hit today, focusing on “social features”. This is part of the “Pact of the Flame” update, and here’s the main features hitting with the update:

One year and four content updates later, the fifth has launched today! Pact of the Flame is the latest content update and the first of 2025 includes several features that allow players to better connect with their fellow Flameborn. With integrated text and voice chat that includes an optional “by proximity” setting, emotes, and new party-planning props like food and drink placements and coasters (gotta keep those tabletops pristine), all you need next is the friends to share them with. For solo players, don’t forget that the NPCs and lovely, pettable pets count.

In-game text chat in multiplayer sessions

Voice chat: when enabled, current options are proximity voice chat or a global, server-wide, plus a new Social menu

Emotes! Express joy, frustration, and other feelings using the emote wheel.

First-person camera mode for building

New props, cosmetics, and materials with over 70 new items, two new building materials. New quests for more vanity items are available, including a special Serpent Warrior-themed set just in time for the new lunar year.

Twitch Drops: another new vanity set will be available via Twitch Drops — or simply by interacting with their Flame Altars and finding the items in-world

Thanks to the support of over three million players, Enshrouded and its developers have been able to deliver on the features integral to the game’s vision and those requested by players, influenced by the Feature Upvote platform. The positive attention from communities consisting of players, creators, commentators, journalists, and media dedicating time and effort to the game has been overwhelming in the best way. This support allows the team to continue responsibly building not just their ideal version of the game but to incorporate even bigger features, improvements, and quality of life they know the players enjoy. Player feedback has been and continues to be integral to their process to 1.0 and beyond. Today, Keen Games is thrilled (and frankly, a little nervous) to share the full 1.0 release of Enshrouded is anticipated for Spring 2026. Returning our focus to the present, Keen Games has almost fully completed its 2024 roadmap and proudly reveals the new 2025 Early Access roadmap plans to succeed in their delightfully surprising and humbling first year in EA. Players already engaged in the game or jumping on for the first time in 2025 can expect new features like an event system using portals to thematic and exciting new worlds, base raids on separate islands, added weather events, teleportation to other servers, sharing worlds/builds with the community, a new biome that centres on the implementation of dynamic water, and so much more in multiple content updates spanning the year. Players can expect other Enshrouded fun like community events, contests, and surprises yet to be un-shrouded as we venture towards launching 1.0.

Enshrouded is in early access on PC now.