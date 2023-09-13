Enshrouded gets a gameplay teaser ahead of Steam Next Fest demo in October

Keen Games has announced that Enshrouded will be part of Steam Next Fest with a demo from October 9th to the 16th, and revealed a new teaser trailer to celebrate it.

The Enshrouded demo will include the first few hours from the game, with the developer saying the trailer will give a “glimpse of what the demo has to offer”. Keen Games says that “this Steam Next Fest demo marks the first time the game will be playable by the public ahead of its highly anticipated Early Access Launch”.

The demo will offers content with “a wide range of gameplay possibilities that players can customize to suit their personal adventuring style: building, fighting, befriending with the first Legendary artisan, the Blacksmith, exploring, terraforming, tearing down, leveling up, and more”, says Keen Games, adding “within the pre-defined demo area, eager players will be able to construct, combat and craft in, either co-op or solo gameplay”.

Check out the new trailer then, below:

Begin your demo anew as the Flameborn recently awakened to the devastated lands of Embervale, constructing Flame Altars to aid your quest in discovering the riches and ruin left, including the mysterious, lingering fog hovering over the land. The developers are particularly eager to encourage newcomers to the survival genre to try the free demo, given Enshrouded’s relaxed approach to survival elements — rather than perishing due to lack of preventative measures, players can get by and receive buffs from utilizing resources like food and shelter, or by venturing into villages for NPC companions and enemies to loot. Yes, in the demo players can even enter into the corrosive fog, if feeling brave enough.

Here’s some of the key features, as announced via the press release:

Survival & Exploration: Survive and conquer Embervale, a vast open world full of mutated creatures, mysteries and secrets to discover.

ARPG Combat: Play as the Flameborn and battle the Fiends, Fell and other corrupted creatures. Learn their tactical schemes, upgrade your character’s skills, and battle the hordes of enemies to dispel the Shroud.

Boss Battles: Face the scourges of Embervale by challenging the faction’s monstrous leaders you’ll need courage and your mythical weapons to triumph from them.

Crafting & Base Building: Rescue legendary artisans, discover long lost recipes, and build awe-inspiring homes designed to the last detail and shape the world’s terrain to your liking.

Character Customisation: Personalize your character and appearance, upgrade your weapons and armors in Enshrouded’s extensive crafting system.

Enshrouded is coming to PC early access this year.