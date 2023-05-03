Enshrouded is a survival action RPG from the makers of Portal Knights

Teased for weeks as a survival co-op ARPG under “Game 38”, Enshrouded is an RPG from the makers of beloved sandbox game Portal Knights, a 1-16 player title set in a massive realm corrupted by mysterious fog, and it’s hitting Steam early access on PC in 2023.

Set in a “decaying world of magic and beauty, ruined by a pestilence unleashed from the depths of the earth”, Enshrouded involves playing as the “Flameborn”, which is the last hope of an ancient civilization. There is magic in the Flameborn, and you’ll have to hunt, gather, and craft to uncover the secrets in the world. There will be “lush forests, unyielding deserts, deep fissures, and lost dungeons of the land”, says the developer

All of this is against the background of “The Shroud”, a creeping light that absorbs and mutates everything it finds. There will be a deep skill tree, loads of weapons, and you’ll have to develop your own playstyle to beat the Shroud.

“Enshrouded is the culmination of what Keen Games dreamt of creating for years.”, as explained by Antony Christoulakis, Creative Director of Enshrouded, adding “we can’t wait to bring this to our players and to shape the future of Enshrouded together with our community.”

Here’s some of the key features, as announced via the press release:

Survival & Exploration: Survive and conquer Embervale, a vast open world full of mutated creatures, mysteries and secrets to discover.

Survive and conquer Embervale, a vast open world full of mutated creatures, mysteries and secrets to discover. ARPG Combat: Play as the Flameborn and battle the Fiends, Fell and other corrupted creatures. Learn their tactical schemes, upgrade your character’s skills, and battle the hordes of enemies to dispel the Shroud.

Play as the Flameborn and battle the Fiends, Fell and other corrupted creatures. Learn their tactical schemes, upgrade your character’s skills, and battle the hordes of enemies to dispel the Shroud. Boss Battles: F ace the scourges of Embervale by challenging the faction’s monstrous leaders you’ll need courage and your mythical weapons to triumph from them.

ace the scourges of Embervale by challenging the faction’s monstrous leaders you’ll need courage and your mythical weapons to triumph from them. Crafting & Base Building: Rescue legendary artisans, discover long lost recipes, and build awe-inspiring homes designed to the last detail and shape the world’s terrain to your liking.

Rescue legendary artisans, discover long lost recipes, and build awe-inspiring homes designed to the last detail and shape the world’s terrain to your liking. Character Customisation: Personalize your character and appearance, upgrade your weapons and armors in Enshrouded’s extensive crafting system.

Enshrouded is coming to PC early access this year.