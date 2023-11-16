Remnant 2 update nerfs enemy damage, fixes console multiplayer

Gunfire games has announced a hotfix update is deploying now for Remnant 2 to fix some of the issues that have been raised after the new DLC hit. Remnant 2 DLC 1 Hotfix 11.15.23 is being sent out for all platforms the game is available on, and it seems it’ll be fixing the multiplayer issue on console where you can’t join your friends.

One of the biggest issues, however, is the amount of damage the Forgotten enemies were dealing out. The fix is as follows: “Fixed an issue where the Forgotten were doing too much damage”. There are enemies in the new DLC that can one-shot you very quickly so this is a welcome update.

The PS5 multiplayer bug that was fixed, seemed to be back with the DLC update, and Gunfire says this update “Fixed an issue preventing some players from joining friends’ games”. Also on PS5, “Fixed an issue where the Cube Gun projectile could cause a crash while fighting Bruin, Blade of the King”.

There was also a bug with the new Ritualist archetype, and the team has “Fixed an issue where Dark Pact was mislabeled as an Archetype Trait instead of a Trait”.

Elsewhere, there are some gear and item fixes, as follows:

Fixed an issue where Monarch was causing friendly fire damage.

Fixed an issue where Crimson Guard armor failed to appear when inspecting.

Fixed an issue where Energized Neck Coil would apply damage with every application of a status effect.

A few progression and reward bugs have also been fixed:

Fixed an issue where the same injectable could generate twice in the Awakened King one shot

Fixed an issue where Endaira’s End would not show up in some player’s worlds.

This might not fix everything, as the health pool for the Forgotten enemies still seems very large. But at least now you won’t have to unfriend your PSN pals to find them in a public game to play with them on PS5, which is a much appreciated fix.

Remnant 2 is out now for PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.