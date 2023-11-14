Satisfactory update 8 launches, upgrades the game to Unreal Engine 5

After plenty of testing via the experimental servers, Satisfactory update 8 launches today, updating it to a new Unreal Engine 5 version.

Satisfactory update 8 has lots of other updates too, but the biggest deal is the Unreal Engine 5 upgrade. It’s actually been being tested since June this year, and even then, so much was added.

While the game remains still in early access, it’s almost unrecognisable from the early days, as you can see in the new trailer, below:

Here’s some of the major changes and updates to the game, with update 8.

Unreal Engine 5 and Performance Tuning

Satisfactory Update 8 kicks off with a huge upgrade to Unreal Engine 5, delivering reworks and system updates that will provide a more stable foundation for future features. Since Update 8’s release on the Experimental branch earlier this year Coffee Stain Studios have been hard at work optimising to ensure stable and performant gameplay. Entering this new era of Satisfactory, players can jump in and enjoy vehicle and sound overhauls, additional granular keybind options, a new stunning lighting system with Global Illumination, and much more!

Power to the People

Pioneers love power. Factories need power. Satisfactory Update 8 turns up the power! Introduced during Update 8’s Experimental release in June this year is the all new Priority Power Switch. A configurable circuit breaker, this nifty switch shuts down grids when power consumption is higher than power production, preventing factory-wide stoppages. The priority of each grid can be manually configured by the player and be powered on or off at any one Priority Power Switch.

The Power Tower, which also made its debut on the Experimental branch earlier this year, enables power lines to extend farther and players to zipline along their cables even faster. These mighty structures come in two versions, one with a ladder and platform, and another without, for those who prefer a cleaner look.

The Advanced Game Settings Experience

For players wanting to experience all that Satisfactory has to offer without limitations, the recently added Advanced Game Settings offer the customisation needed to tailor the factory-building experience for all types of players. These new settings can drastically alter gameplay, allowing players to enable Flight Mode, No Build Cost, Set Starting Tier, No Stinger Mode, and a whole host of other options.

Building in a Sprint with a Blueprint

Blueprints have received further updates since their introduction, including quality of life improvements which significantly improve the ease of design. Players can look forward to directional indicators to holograms and the ability to dismantle entire blueprints by selecting a toggle when in Dismantle Mode. Additionally, the new Nudge Mode, which applies to all buildables, allows players to lock holograms in place and move around them freely to confirm their placement. These quality of life changes, along with many more, have received multiple tweaks following feedback from players on the Experimental branch, and should make factory-life a breeze.

Satisfactory is available on Steam and Epic Games Store via early access, now.