Stellaris: Astral Planes hits PC today, free patch also released

Paradox Interactive has announced the latest narrative focussed expansion for its sci-fi strategy game Stellaris: Astral Planes, is out today for PC, expanding the game and improving on some of the previously released expansions, too.

As usual, this also means that Paradox will drop a free patch alongside Stellaris: Astral Planes, and it’s the 3.10 “Pyxis” patch. On top of the usual bug fixes, “Pyxis” also “implements consolidations on Leaders and updates on the civics, traditions trees, and ascension perks linked to these leaders, alongside many other additions”. There’s a full developer diary on this update, via this official link.

The publisher says this DLC will allow players to “navigate wonders and dangers through the different features included in Astral Planes”. You can check out the new trailer, just below, as well as the official word on what’s included.

Here’s the core features behind the new Astral Planes expansion, as per the press release:

New Core Systems and Technologies:

Alternative Planes to Explore:

Traverse the Astral Planes to discover a wide variety of unique sites, each with properties and phenomena beyond the mundane. Come face to face with fascinating and terrifying creatures, uncover long-buried secrets, or choose to explore the true nature of your past with the Riftworld Origin. Branching Narratives: For the first time in Stellaris, navigate in widely branching narratives through a dedicated interface, specifically designed to maximize the effects of player choice. The Astral Planes are full of surprises, and hard choices will be necessary to reach your desired outcome. Make the right decision for your empire and chart a course that fits your play style.

Stellaris: Astral Planes is out today for PC, and will cost £16.45 / €19,99 / $19.99.