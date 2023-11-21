Stellaris: Console Edition – Toxoids out today on Xbox and PlayStation

Stellaris: Console Edition is getting a bit bigger today, thanks to Stellaris: Console Edition – Toxoids, out today on PlayStation and Xbox.

Toxoids is the first of three expansions which itself is part of the game’s sixth expansion pass. In Toxoids players can “gamble their planet’s future to get an edge over the galaxy with this hardy, industrial species”. Paradox Interactive says that in 2024 a further two expansions will be released, Galactic Paragons, and First Contact. The overall expansion pass 6 is currently priced at $29.99 / €29.99, or you can grab the individual Toxoids pack for £9.99.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

Toxoids introduces a high-risk, high-reward race that is as resourceful as it is ruthless… and repulsive. With oozing origins, slimy civics, and crude cosmetic options, Stellaris: Console Editions players can get their hands dirty with this heaping content dump and burn their way through the galaxy.

Here’s the list of key features from the official press release, too:

New origins: Delve into the depths of your corrupted world and seek the true power of your species. Are those rumours about the Toxic God true?

Delve into the depths of your corrupted world and seek the true power of your species. Are those rumours about the Toxic God true? New civics: Everything is a resource for your immediate growth, from debris and destruction to your own population. The Toxic Baths will allow you to grow your population through mutagene sludge, but at what cost? Harvest debris to build your projects with the Scavengers or improve your efficiency by disregarding rules and regulations through the Relentless Industrialists.

Everything is a resource for your immediate growth, from debris and destruction to your own population. The Toxic Baths will allow you to grow your population through mutagene sludge, but at what cost? Harvest debris to build your projects with the Scavengers or improve your efficiency by disregarding rules and regulations through the Relentless Industrialists. New traits: Your species has evolved to thrive in infamy. The Noxious, Inorganic Breath, and Exotic Metabolism unique traits are repellent to other species but also the source of your power and wealth.

Your species has evolved to thrive in infamy. The Noxious, Inorganic Breath, and Exotic Metabolism unique traits are repellent to other species but also the source of your power and wealth. Cosmetics: The Toxoids Species Pack includes new ships, species portraits, and cityscapes to remind the galaxy that beauty is in the stinging, burning eye of the beholder. A new Toxoids advisor voice will provide news and advice dripping with noxious sarcasm.

As usual, a free update is hitting alongside the DLC, and will add improvements and additions.

Stellaris: Console Edition is available now for PlayStation and Xbox.