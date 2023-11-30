Steve Fox revealed for Tekken 8

Bandai Namco has revealed another fighter for Tekken 8, and it’s none other than British boxer Steve Fox. He might have a pretty unspectacular name for a fighter, but he’s a man with a mysterious past who can unleash a flurry of powerful jabs, hooks, and uppercuts in search for that elusive victory.

Feel the power of every hit in Tekken 8, the latest entry in the legendary fighting game franchise from Bandai Namco. Utilising the power and realism of Unreal Engine 5, Tekken 8 pushes the envelope for fighting games by taking full advantage of the power of the latest generation of consoles. Groundbreaking new features, breathtakingly detailed character models and dramatic environments make this one of the most visually stunning and immersive titles in the genre yet. Tekken 8 picks up after the gruesome battle that ended in Heihachi Mishima’s defeat in Tekken 7, focusing on a new rivalry, pitting father against son as Jin Kazama stands in defiance against Kazuya Mishima in a city-shattering face-to-face showdown.

While the trailer doesn’t give a ton away, it shows plenty of gameplay of how Steve Fox is going to play in Tekken 8, and those that have seen his progression ever since Tekken 4 are going to be impressed. The roster is already looking stacked, what with the likes of Yoshimitsu, Jack-8, King, Kuma, and Steve’s biological mother, Nina Williams.

Tekken 8 will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on January 26, 2024. You can watch the Steve Fox reveal trailer for Tekken 8 below: