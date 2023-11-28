Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel card game 25th anniversary campaign is now live

Konami has announced that the 25th anniversary campaign for card game Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel is now live. It’ll offer lots of free login bonuses, and there’s the chance to get three iconic Egyptian God cards with alternative art.

The Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel event is, obviously, to celebrate a quarter of a century, and started yesterday (November 27th), but runs until January 5th, 2024. Konami says that “players can log-in to Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel on seven different days during the campaign period to receive tons of rewards, including 1000 Gems total. One of these rewards is an Egyptian God card: the mammoth Obelisk the Tormentor with special alternative art and in Royal Finish”.

Here’s the full list of seven day rewards:

Day 1: Obelisk the Tormentor (Alternative Art) in Royal Finish

Day 2: 500 Gems

Day 3: “The Ones Who Serve Ra” Secret Pack Ticket

Day 4: 300 Gems

Day 5: Obelisk the Tormentor (Alternative Art) Icon

Day 6: “The Ones Who Serve Ra” Secret Pack Ticket

Day 7: 200 Gems

The first God card is Obelisk the Tormentor, with a special alternative art in Royal Finish. Konami added that “The majestic Slifer the Sky Dragon can fly into your Decks along with other items featuring the crimson-winged God” during this event, and that the full set can only be acquired one time. It includes Slifer (alternative art) in Royal Finish, 25 Master Packs (which contain 3 SR cards per pack), and three other Slifer the Sky Dragon items (Duel Field, Sleeve, Icon). That entire set will cost 2500 Gems.

The third of the three Egyptian God cards is gettable via “the brand-new “The Ones Who Serve Ra” Secret Pack” which will be available from November 27th to January 10th, via the in game store. This is the way to get The Winged Dragon of Ra with alternative art , and players will also get the chance to open one pack for free during the event.

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel is out now on mobile devices, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.