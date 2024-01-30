Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain released on Itch.io

In celebration of the sixth anniversary of the superb platformer Celeste, the team has released Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain.

There isn’t a whole lot of information available, but the description of the game on Itch says: “Relive the magic of Celeste Mountain alongside Madeline in this small, heartfelt 3D platformer. Created in a week(ish) by the Celeste team to celebrate the game’s sixth anniversary 🍓✨”. There’s also a little tag line of “Gear up for the Celeste 6th Anniversary Challenge”.

The original game was absolutely incredible, and the fact this created in around a week just a celebration of it, is likely to be very pleasing for fans of the game. In fact, there have already been some updates to the game with version 1.0.1 in the last four hours, as follows:

Fixed the Speedrun Timer rounding hours up (ex. so 1.6 hours would display as 2 hours)

Fixed an OpenGL error on Linux (and probably Windows)

Fixed the FMOD Symlink’s on Linux (better more permanent fix incoming)

Shows the Version Number on the Titlescreen now

Reports suggest that it’s around two to three hours of game, with a good number of strawberries to collect.

We adored Celeste, giving it top marks of 10/10, saying “I adore Celeste, I truly do. There’s something here for everyone, but make no mistake: this is a hard game. You will fail many times, but that’s kind of the point. Life is about picking ourselves up when we fall down, and it’s only when you are down when you truly learn the most about yourself. This world is a troubling place to live, but Celeste made me remember I’m not ready to stop fighting just yet, and it might even help you realise that who you are is ok, because there’s nobody else like you in the world, and you’re cool. And hey, if that’s not a reason to buy a game, then I don’t know what is.”.

Download the game via this link.