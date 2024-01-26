Honkai: Star Rail version 2.0 coming in early February

HoYoverse has announced that Honkai: Star Rail version 2.0 will be released on February 6th, adding a new realm and much more. The new realm is called “Penacony”, and the team says this will also mark “the initiation of Penacony’s main Trailblaze Missions”, and added “these missions will span from Versions 2.0 to 2.2 and culminate with epilogues in version 2.3”.

There will be three new playable characters, too: “Blac Swan, Sparkle, and Misha will debut, adding excitement to the space odyssey”, and there will be “two old friends from the Xianzhou will reunite with the Trailblazer: The limited 5-star characters Dan Heng – Imbibitor Lunae and Jing Yuan will respectively appear in the first and second phase of Version 2.0’s event warp”.

Check out the new music video, below:

After pioneering various worlds such as the Herta Space Station, Jarilo-VI, and Xianzhou Luofu, the Crew has received an invitation in the name of The Family to visit Penacony as honored guests for a grand event called the Charmony Festival. The core of Penacony is a gigantic interstellar hotel named The Reverie, attracting countless interstellar celebrities seeking a lavish luxurious retreat. Centuries ago, Penacony was once a frontier prison utilized by the IPC for detaining criminals. However, over the years, and through various incidents, the control of this planet shifted to The Family. Presently, Penacony has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving into a renowned cosmic vacation spot. Once entering the hotel, Trailblazers will utilize Dreampool, a unique sleep device to visit the Dreamscapes. The Golden Hour which players are about to step into isn’t merely the first dream in the series; it stands out as one of the liveliest and most popular among the 12 Dreamscapes. In this realm, celebration and pleasure take center stage in this city: joyous dances and songs never cease, and the festivities never end. While navigating this region, Trailblazers will come across the Dream’s Eye—a wondrous device that utilizes visual illusions to seamlessly connect previously disjointed paths with significant height differences in an incredible way. Moreover, in the subsequent stories, Trailblazers will unlock the ability to Dreamwalk, allowing them to enjoy a unique experience of defying gravity and walking on walls and ceilings.

On top of the major updates, there will also be some optimisations added with version 2. HoYoverse says that first up is “a new feature called Fate’s Atlas is launched to document the events and plot lines that occur in each world in chronological order, helping Trailblazers better organize the narrative context of each world”.

Continuing, the studio says “In addition, the enhancement process for Relics is thoroughly optimized. Trailblazers can now conveniently insert materials while upgrading and easily elevate each Relic to the specified level. This new version also introduces Relic set recommendations tailored for different characters, allowing Trailblazers to efficiently filter and switch Relic sets with a single click based on their needs. Finally, the marking, discarding, and salvaging of Relics are optimized to make it easier for Trailblazers to find materials efficiently, and to improve the players’ gaming experience”.

Honkai: Star Rail is out now on PlayStation, PC, and mobile devices.