Honkai: Star Rail is coming this April, PlayStation version also confirmed

HoYoverse has revealed the release date for Honkai: Star Rail, it’s upcoming RPG, and it’s April 26th, 2023, for PC (Epic Games Store) and iOS devices. But there’s more, as the developer has also confirmed that like stable-mate Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail is also coming to PlayStation at a later date.

The developer explains that “Honkai: Star Rail is a brand-new space fantasy RPG title with a journey through immense worlds of the unknown. The game features fantasy elements with myths and legends integrated into the space sci-fi story. Combined with the intuitive turn-based combat system, large maps with maze exploration, and immersive storylines, the game reflects an interstellar melody filled with surprises and rewarding experiences that echo throughout the universe”.

Check out the latest video released on the game, that’s nearly an hour long:

The Boarding Preparation Special Program also contained other useful information. Multiple rewards and in-game bonuses, such as 40 Star Rail Passes and 1600 Stellar Jade by reaching certain Trailblaze Levels, will come in handy and gear up players’ arsenals from the get-go. Several documentaries were previewed as well, showcasing exclusive footage where the development team and experts uncover behind-the-scenes stories of Honkai: Star Rail, such as the ideation of ianzhou Luofu, the integration between eastern elements and sci-fi philosophies, and more fun facts about our vast and magnificent galaxy.

There’s plenty of gameplay in the video above, but the PlayStation version is being kept under wraps for now. HoYoverse say that ” More information and release schedule of Honkai: Star Rail’s PlayStation version will be updated later”, but don’t give a date as such.

As with previous titles from HoYoverse, Star Rail will be free to play, and judging by the visuals in the presentation above, it looks pretty similar in terms of aesthetic, with bright colours on show everywhere.

Honkai: Star Rail will be released on April 26th, 2023 for PC (via Epic Games Store), iOS and Android, with a PlayStation version coming later.