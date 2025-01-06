Honkai: Star Rail next expansion dated, coming January 15th

HoYoverse has announced the release date for the next big expansion for Honkai: Star Rail, and it’s coming on January 15th, in just a week or so.

The version 3.0 update is called “Paean of Era Nova” and the developer says: “In this update, players will finally experience the long-awaited new world of Amphoreus, beginning a fresh chapter in the main story. The Trailblaze Mission in Amphoreus will be released in two parts across eight versions, from 3.0 to 3.7, making it the largest story arc in Honkai: Star Rail to date. This update brings not only new world storylines but also multiple maps and rich gameplay features waiting to be explored. Get ready to embark on the “Hero’s Journey” with new playable characters — Aglaea, The Herta, and the Trailblazer: Remembrance!”

Check out the new trailer, below:

Leaving Penacony the Planet of Festivities behind, the Astral Express embarks toward Amphoreus under Black Swan’s guidance, seeking both to replenish Trailblaze Fuel and uncover the mysteries of this celestial body. From the outside, Amphoreus appears as a chaotic vortex, its existence impossible to detect or understand. Similarly, its inhabitants remain completely unaware of the outside universe. Unlike other worlds, they do not know of the concept of “Aeons,” instead worshiping deities known as “Titans.” According to legend, twelve Titans created Amphoreus: Three who wove fate, three who shaped the heavens and earth, three who molded life, and three who brought calamity. In Amphoreus, gods and miracles are tangible existences rather than mere myths. Yet this realm’s history is steeped in tragedy. In ancient times, the arrival of three Titans — “Strife,” “Death,” and “Trickery” — sparked a civil war among the gods. Soon after, a mysterious force known as the “black tide” swept across the world. None know its origins, but all life touched by it loses sanity, with even the mighty Titans proving vulnerable. Over millennia, between the black tide gradually consuming Amphoreus and the gods waging endless war, the world fell into eternal night. Now, in humanity’s final sanctuary — the Holy City of Okhema — only the protection of Kephale, the Worldbearing Titan, stands as the last barrier against the black tide. The Astral Express, arriving as an unexpected force from beyond this world, is destined to change the course of Amphoreus’s fate. Upon entering Amphoreus, the Trailblazer and Dan Heng first descend into a region known as the “Abyss of Fate.” Legend says three Titans — Time, Passage, and Law — once wove here the threads of time, space, and rules that would govern Amphoreus, determining the fate of all creation. Now this land lies in eternal night, with only emptiness echoing through its grand architectural remains. As the story unfolds, the Trailblazer’s group will return to the Abyss of Fate, pierce through the mists, delve deep into the temple, and finally gain audience with Oronyx, the Titan of Time. Through this encounter, the Trailblazer embarks on the Path of Remembrance, gaining the ability to “draw strength from the past.”

There’s going to be a new companion who “due to their mysterious origins and tendency to only make “Mem” sounds, is temporarily named “Mem.” Beyond their adorable appearance, Mem plays a crucial role in combat. The Trailblazer can summon Mem during battles, where it gradually charges Energy. Once fully charged, it provides Mem’s Support that allows a designated character to immediately takes action and deal additional True DMG, turning the tide of battle. Together with Mem, the Trailblazer will surely overcome the various challenges that await in Amphoreus.”

There are also two new 5-star characters, Herta, and Agalaea, along with special events, as well.

Honkai: Star Rail is out now and free-to-play on PC, PS5, iOS, and Anrdoid.