New Star GP full release is coming this March to PC and consoles

New Star Games has announced its arcade-racer New Star GP is coming to PC and consoles in March, after a successful early access period. This means it’s also coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, as well as Steam via PC, where the early access version will update to version 1.0.

The game only launched into early access back in August 2023, and already felt pretty complete, but we’ve got a trailer and the official word on the 1.0 launch below for you.

New Star GP is a fast and exciting arcade motorsport game with stunning retro visuals. Like all New Star Games’ titles, New Star GP is simple to play at heart, but contains a surprising amount of depth and details that reward players with an experience like no other game they’ve played. Play Career Mode starting in the 80’s and work your way through decades of racing while upgrading your car and your support team, or chase high scores in Championship Mode on your own or in split-screen with friends. The game boasts 176 unique events to play, including time trials, checkpoint races, reverse races, rival races, elimination events, and GP styled races! Compete against 45 unique drivers across the decades of racing, each with their own personalities and driving styles. Race on 17 gorgeous track locations around the world, all with unique playing styles, weather conditions and track abrasion values, providing a varied racing experience that requires different race strategies to maximise the chances of success. Then there is the support team – engineer, pit and commercial staff that can unlock 86 unique perks across the decades of racing, boosting performance on and off the track.

New Star GP has lots of customisation, with the press release saying “players can choose from an array of personalisation items including more than 60 helmets, hairstyles, colour, glasses, and more. Then there are unique car livery designs, plus the ability to change the colours of the designs and apply unlocked sponsorship logos”.

The developer has previous made New Star Soccer, Retro Goal, and Retro Bowl for mobile devices, but this first foray onto PC and consoles seems to have gone very well so far.

New Star GP is coming to PC and consoles in March.