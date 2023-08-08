New Star GP hits early access today, includes exclusive content for early adopters

You’ve almost definitely heard of the team behind New Star GP. Developer New Star Games is not only a BAFTA award winning studio, but it’s also the team behind New Star Soccer, Retro Goal, and Retro bowl, and now New Star GP has been released into early access on PC.

Priced at $17.99 / £14.99 / €17.49, the team behind New Star GP says this is a “significant discount” to what the game will be when it exits early access as more content is added into the game. Early access players will also get an “exclusive, free body-shell. The Lucas 05 body-shell is a cool cosmetic exclusive, with a real nostalgic look to it”, says the team, and you can see it in action, in the trailer below:

New Star GP is a fast and exciting arcade motorsport game with stunning retro visuals. Play Career Mode starting in the 80’s and work your way through decades of racing while upgrading your car and your support team, or chase high scores in Championship Mode on your own or in split-screen with up to three friends. The initial Early Access version has races set in both the 80’s and the 90’s, containing 56 individual race events taking place in iconic racing venues like Brisbane, Quebec and Côte D’Azur. As early access moves toward a full release, there are plans to evolve the Career Mode to include future decades of racing along with new cars, locations, tracks and rivals. The Championship Mode has a selection of different championships to play in either single player or with up to three other players, with plans to add more content while in Early Access. New Star GP is the biggest and most ambitious game that New Star Games has ever worked on, so is a great fit for Steam Early Access. With an excellent reputation for listening and working with the community on their titles, New Star Games are looking forward to getting player input on refining the current experience and also on adding new content and features.

New Star GP is out now in early access on PC, via Steam.