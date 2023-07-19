New Star GP heading to Early Access

New Star Games has today announced its new retro-styled racing game New Star GP will be heading to Early Access via Steam on August 8. Not only that, but the team behind New Star Soccer, Retro Goal, and Retro Bowl will also be bringing their racer to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One later in the year.

New Star GP is a fast and exciting arcade motorsport game with stunning retro visuals. Play Career Mode starting in the 80’s and work your way through decades of racing while upgrading your car and your support team, or chase high scores in Championship Mode on your own or in split-screen with up to three friends. The initial Early Access version has races set in both the 80’s and the 90’s, containing 56 individual race events, taking in iconic racing venues like Brisbane, Quebec and Côte D’Azur. As Early Access moves toward a full release, there are plans to evolve the Career Mode to include future decades of racing along with new cars, locations, tracks and rivals.

New Star GP is by far the most ambitious title the team has worked on, with plenty of modes like the Championship, which has a variety of different championships to play in both single player and multiplayer (up to three friends). New Star Games will add more content throughout the Early Access period, and by listening and working with the community, it has plenty of potential to be another smash hit.

You can wishlist New Star GP here, and watch the brand new gameplay footage below: