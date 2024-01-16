Prison Architect 2 coming to PC and consoles in March

Double Eleven and Paradox Interactive has confirmed that Prison Architect 2 will be launching on March 26th for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

Costing $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99, Paradox Interactive says that pre-orders are open on PC now, and says that the game will offer “deeper simulation, greater player control, an inhabitant behaviour system and creative options to define the next generation of management gameplay”.

Check out the newly released trailer confirming this release date, below:

Prison Architect 2 offers advanced simulation systems, enabling players to construct intricate compounds with a high degree of creative freedom in a 3D environment. From building elaborate structures to managing inmates’ needs while maintaining the facility’s financial stability, Prison Architect 2 expands gameplay and creative tools across the board, for an engaging sandbox experience. The game also introduces a connection system between the prisoners, who will make friends or enemies with each other, impacting who they will hang out, partner or fight with. Prison Architect 2 brings prison construction and management gameplay to a new level by entering the third dimension and bringing deeper simulation than ever before.

“In Prison Architect 2, our team set out to create the next level in management gameplay. A greater degree of player freedom, impactful choices, and inmate simulation come together to provide an enhanced presentation of prison management, in a 3D world. Much-loved features make a return to help you manage your inmates, quell riots, prevent escapes, and share your prisons, but now cross-platform! In addition to a new upgrade system, a new Career Mode, and more.” said Gareth Wright, Game Director at Double Eleven. “We look forward to seeing how players get creative with multiple floors and catwalks to finally construct and expand in 3D. And then optimize and balance their prison’s safety, security, and self-betterment”.

Here’s a list of the key features, from the press release:

The World's Greatest Prison Simulation Game – Now in 3D! Use your resources to build, manage, and control your prison in classic Prison Architect playstyle—now in 3 glorious dimensions! Design every corner of your prison and manage everything from daily schedules to policies, and ensure your prison is safe, self-sustaining, and secure.

Build the Ultimate Penitentiary: Establish all of your prison infrastructure over multiple floors, and use tons of snazzy new tools that allow you to build a state-of-the-art correctional facility. The design of your prison will affect every aspect of your inmates' lives, so make your schemes accordingly!

The Smartest Inmates Ever: Unique inmates have schemes of their own – they now form distinct relationships that influence behaviour, make decisions based on wants and needs, and plot their paths better than ever. Watch as they interact and attempt to navigate the daily trials of your prison. Remember that every choice you make might either help or hinder your inmates' correctional journey. What type of relationships will your inmates have with your prison?

The Prison Magnate: Establish and run a true institution from the top, building up unique correctional facilities in a freshly upgraded Career Mode that will take you across a brand-new world map. Will your prisons end up being monuments to rehabilitation or retribution? Most importantly, will they pay the bills?

Every Action has a Reaction: Choices matter and yours will determine the fate of your prison. More control than ever—over inmates, prison policies, architecture and more—means more ways for things to go well… or not! Plan carefully or you may have to cope with escapes, gang wars, and all sorts of expensive and destructive problems.

