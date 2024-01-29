State of Play returns this Wednesday

The very first State of Play of 2024 has been announced, at it will be airing this Wednesday on January 31 at 10pm GMT. It was revealed on the official PlayStation blog, where a few details about what players can expect to see, as well as how long the presentation is going to last.

Head of PlayStation Studios Helmen Hulst said that “the broadcast will be over 40 minutes long, and feature guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming. Among many other updates, we’ll feature extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, two great games coming to PS5 this year. And we’ll give you a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond.”

Rise of the Ronin looks awesome, and it will be cool to see more about it, and as for Stellar Blade, new details are going to much appreciated. Both look like two solid titles releasing on PS5 this year, and the prospect of seeing more on potentially new games (Bloodborne 2, yeah?) makes us very excited. Whatever we see, a strong start to the year for PlayStation would fantastic, especially following such a wonderful year of games in 2023.

State of Play will be streaming via Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok on January 31 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT. Pour yourself a mug of hot chocolate, get in your pyjamas, and get ready to hopefully be wowed by whatever Sony and PlayStation have in store for us in 2024.