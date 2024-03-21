Rise of the Ronin | How to fast travel

Rise of the Ronin is a big game, with a huge open world to explore. While you have tools such as the Glider, grappling hook, and your trusty horse, getting around can still take a while and can, of course, be dangerous. Thankfully, there is a fast travel system – but how do you unlock and use fast travel in Rise of the Ronin? Lucky for you, we’ve got the answer.

Rise of the Ronin | How do you fast travel?

The fast travel system here is pretty fair, allowing you to jump to any settlement you’ve visited or your Longhouse, from anywhere in the world. In order to unlock the ability to fast travel to a certain area, you’ll need to activate that area’s Veiled Edge Banner.

Often, the Banner is located inside an area of Public Disorder, which means you’ll need to take out all the enemies first, either using stealth or a direct assault. We’d recommend stealth if you can, given that yoiu’ll often need to deal with several enemies at once, including “formidable foes”, who can’t be insta-killed with stealth attacks.

Once an area is cleared of all threats, you’ll be able to activate the Banner, allowing you to rest, level up, refill your healing items from your stockpile, and, of course, fast travel back here whenever you need to. Once you reach Yokohama and unlock the Longhouse, you can also travel there directly from the world map.

All you need to do is open up the map, find the Banner you want to travel to, and press X to jump there instantly. It’s a handy way to get around, but you might miss something in the open world if you teleport everywhere.

And that’s all there is to fast travel in Rise of the Ronin. If you found this guide useful, why not check out our other guides, or read the review here?

