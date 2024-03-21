Being a massive open world RPG, it’s unsurprising that Rise of the Ronin allows you to tinker with the appearance of your character, including the equipment they’re using. Staring at the same dude or dudette for hours and hours can get boring. Not only that, but there’s nothing worse than having to trade out a really cool piece of gear for a shredded tea-cosy hat that happens to have better stats. Looks are important, right? But how do you customise the appearance of your armour and gear? Luckily, we know the way, so read on to find out how to transmog your gear in Rise of the Ronin.

Rise of the Ronin | How to transmog your gear

First of all, you need to advance the story until you reach Yokohama with Ryoma Sakamoto, who will grant you access to his Longhouse to use as a base of operations. You’ll be able to visit whenever you like, but any Blade Twins you have a Bond with will also stop by now and then to visit you, allowing you to improve your Bnd with them by chatting or giving them gifts.

In the Longhouse menu, you’ll also find the option to “Relax”, which is where you’ll also be given the option to “Redesign”. Any piece of gear you’ve found, from hats to socks to accessories like glasses, can be applied here as a cosmetic transmog. Interestingly, although armour comes in one piece when you equip it, the Redesign option allows you to mix and match tops and bottoms, or even alter your underwear.

The transmog appearance will persist, though, even when you swap the current armour for newer gear, because it acts like a character skin rather than an item skin. You can save different looks, though, allowing you to change quickly, or remove the transmog altogether when you visit your Longhouse.

So now you know how to transmog your gear in Rise of the Ronin, allowing you customise your armour and weapons until you look badass enough to venture forth.

If you found this guide useful, why not check out our other guides, or read the review here?

