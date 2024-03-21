Rise of the Ronin | How to get and change your horse

While it’s perfectly possible, and sometimes sensible, to fast travel around the deadly open world of Rise of the Ronin, you can miss important items and encounters – as well as the stunning open world in general. Running around on foot is slow, though, so it’s lucky there’s an option to ride your very own mount. But exactly how do you get a horse in Rise of the Ronin – and how do you change it later? Read on, and we’ll tell you.

Rise of the Ronin | How to get a horse

Like the Glider, Rise of the Ronin gives you access to a summonable mount very early on and without much pomp and circumstance. Again though, you could technically miss it if you’re super unlucky.

You’ll need to play through the prologue of the game, until you reach the open world. Now follow the objective marker, and you’ll eventually reach a place in the grip of Public Disorder, called Honmoku. You need to clear out the enemies here, so that normal villagers can move back in, giving you a Veiled Edge Banner to facilitate fast travel and levelling up here.

You’ll notice a corpse lying in the road beneath a riderless horse. Search the corpse and you’ll find the Horse Whistle, which you can equip to an item slot, allowing you to summon the unfortunate dead guy’s horse whenever you need it. Simply press the corresponding button and the horse will gallop to you, and you’ll automatically mount it. To get off, press Circle, and press R1 to remount it.

Rise of the Ronin | How to change your horse

Altering your horse is simple, but expensive. Many settlements have a stable, where you can buy new horses and tacks for the saddle. You’ll need Silver Coins thought, as opposed to standard money, which can only be found by clearing Public Disorders, completing side quests, and defeating open world bosses like Fugitives.

Once you’ve bought a second horse and a new tack, you can change between them easily at any stable you find. Different stables have different coloured mounts, which also come with different speed stats.

So that’s all there is to getting and changing your horse in Rise of the Ronin.

If you found this guide useful, why not check out our other guides, or read the review here?

RISE OF THE RONIN | HOW TO FAST TRAVEL

RISE OF THE RONIN | HOW TO GET THE GLIDER

RISE OF THE RONIN | HOW TO CHANGE YOUR APPEARANCE

RISE OF THE RONIN | HOW TO TRANSMOG YOUR GEAR