Rise of the Ronin has an extensive character creator very similar to the one seen in Nioh 2 and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, that allows you to go pretty deep to get your character just right. But it just wouldn’t be an open world RPG without the ability to change the way your character looks later on, and Rise of the Ronin has a simple method to do so. It will take a few hours of play to unlock, but once you do, altering your apopearance is an easy task.

Rise of the Ronin | How to change your appearance

In order to alter the way you look in Rise of the Ronin, you’ll first need to unlock the Longhouse, which is a base of operations for you to return to whenever you need to relax and unwind, or chat with your Blade Twins. They’ll periodically stop by, allowing you to give them gifts or have a chin-wag to strengthen your Bond.

But you’ll also find the option to “Relax” in the Longhouse menu, and it’s here you’ll find the option called “Appearance”. Select this and you will be taken right back to the character creator, where you can completely alter the way your character looks and talks, right down to the initial gender choice.

You can do this as often as you like and it never costs anything to do so. Nor does it affect the story or even the way characters respond and react to you. It’s entirely cosmetic and just a nice quality of life option to have. It’s also a great way to play around with your appearance and get your Veiled Edge looking just right for the adventures to come.

Now you know how to change your appearance in Rise of the Ronin. If you found this guide useful, why not check out our other guides, or read the review here?

RISE OF THE RONIN | HOW TO FAST TRAVEL

RISE OF THE RONIN | HOW TO GET THE GLIDER

RISE OF THE RONIN | HOW TO TRANSMOG YOUR GEAR

RISE OF THE RONIN | HOW TO GET A HORSE

