Rise of the Ronin | How to get the Glider

Rise of the Ronin is the new open world Souls-adjacent action-adventure from Team Ninja, which occupies the exact middle-ground between Nioh 2 and Insomniac Games’ Ghost of Tsushima. While it has some Soulslike elements and an emphasis on fast-paced Samurai combat, the bulk of the runtime lies in exploring its vast open world. And one of the tools required by law in open world games nowadays is the Glider. But how exactly do you get the Glider in Rise of the Ronin, and how do you use it? Read on to find out, but beware of SPOILERS.

Rise of the Ronin | Where do you get the Glider?

Quite surprisingly, the Glider is easily missed in Rise of the Ronin. Considering this is a game about Samurai, there’s an unexpected lack of ceremony in how it dishes out gear items, and the Glider is a prime example.

You’ll find it during the early story mission “Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises”. While looking for a permit to enter the port city of Yokohama, you will need to investigate the bandits holed up near the settlement. On the way here, you’ll come across the first Blade Twin, Ryoma Sakamoto, at this point known as the Eccentric Ronin.

You’ll need to fight through this mission, until you reach and defeat the boss, a bandit leader called Gonzo. It’s not an overly tough area, and youll have the option of using the Veiled Edge or switching to Ryoma, whose combat style is better suited for the enemies here. Gonzo is quite a tough boss, though, who fights with a powerful Odachi. Once defeated, he will drop the golden Bandit Chief Odachi, which unlocks a new combat style for you. You’ll also receive your permit, and the Storehouse Key.

You can now go back outside after talking to Ryoma, and head down the path to the left that leads to a locked door. Use the key to go inside, and find the Glider in the large chest at the back of the room.

NOTE: If you do happen to miss this opportunity, you’ll be given the Glider by Igashichi as part of the story quest “Locating the Camera”.

Rise of the Ronin | How do I use the Glider?

Once you obtain it, the Veiled Edge will equip it immediately and you can use it without training or even a tutorial. You simply need to press X while in midair and the Glider will open, saving you from falls and allowing you to travers the open world quickly. You can also use it when jumping from horseback to get you clear of danger if needs be.

Now you know where to get the Glider in Rise of the Ronin and, more importantly, how to use it. Why not check out our other Rise of the Roning guides, or read our review here?

