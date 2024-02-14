Ghost Ship Publishing and Funday Games has announced that Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor launches into Early Access today.

The team says this one is set in the “wider world of Deep Rock Galactic“, and sees players “take on solo deep dives in search of riches and powerful upgrades as they take on hordes of lethal aliens, equipped with the most lethal arsenal R&D could cook up”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

“Our team is beyond stoked to release Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor into Early Access and see what crazy builds players will come up with.” Anders Leicht Rohde, Founder and Creative Director at Funday Games commented. “We’re just getting started – we’ve already built an Early Access roadmap and plan to expand gameplay through more overclocks, artifacts and other features that will deepen progression. Oh, and Bosco is getting an overhaul, too!”

“The idea to make a bullet hell spin-off of Deep Rock Galactic was born over a beer we had with the Funday team during Gamescom, and it’s amazing to see what it has become.” adds Søren Lundgaard, CEO of Ghost Ship Games. “It’s been a delight to work with Funday Games on expanding the Deep Rock Galactic universe, and we can’t wait to see what our fans think of this new spin on mining and shooting”.

Here’s the list of key features, with a romantic spin for Valentine’s Day:

Fall for one of the four iconic classes including Scout, Engineer, Driller and Gunner, each equipped with unique attributes and personal mods to help miners dig deep, and dig hard.

Have romantic picnics in three bustling biomes, each with their own lethal fauna and flora posing a unique challenge as players utilise terrain destruction to make strategic decisions and dig escape routes.

Say ‘I Love You to Pieces’ and annihilate hordes of aliens with more than 40 iconic weapons from the arsenal of Deep Rock Galactic, from winged Macteras to armoured Dreadnoughts and swarms of Glyphids all

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is out today, and costs $9.99 / €9.99 / £9.99 on Steam Early Access.