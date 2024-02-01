Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor launching in two weeks

Ghost Ship Publishing and developer Funday Games have announced Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is launching on Valentine’s Day: February 14th. It’ll be hitting Steam early access on that date, and is a “single player, top-down shoot’em up game featuring iconic dwarves and bugs from the world of Deep Rock Galactic”.

The launch version will cost $9.99 / €9.99 / £9.99 and will include plenty of content, even though it’s early access, with the four iconic classes (Scout, Engineer, Driller, Gunner), and you can see them in action via the launch trailer, below:

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is a single player, top-down shoot’em up game featuring iconic dwarves and bugs from the world of Deep Rock Galactic. The game evolves the surging ‘survivor-like’ genre by implementing terrain destruction in the form of mining, allowing for strategic route planning as dwarves navigate fiery caves and treacherous cliffs in search of minerals to mine and glyphids to slay. The moment-to-moment gameplay is also influenced by the mission structure, as miners descend deeper into the planet, obtaining new sets of objectives and choosing upgrades in an action roguelike manner.

“We’ve come a long way since we’ve met the Ghost Ship team two years ago during Gamescom.” Anders Leicht Rohde, co-founder and creative director at Funday Games commented. “That’s where the idea of a Deep Rock Galactic shoot’em up spin off was born, and our team’s been hard at work since to make sure the game stays true to the original, but also offers new ways to play. We’re looking forward to releasing into Early Access, as it’ll give us a chance to listen to feedback and shape the game alongside players”.

Here’s some more of the key features for the 14th February release version:

3 Bustling Biomes – Crystalline Caverns, Magma Core and Hollow Bough will await miners brave enough to venture inward, each biome posing a unique challenge. Rivers of lava and lethal vegetation lie in wait, and can be used to players’s advantage.

Crystalline Caverns, Magma Core and Hollow Bough will await miners brave enough to venture inward, each biome posing a unique challenge. Rivers of lava and lethal vegetation lie in wait, and can be used to players’s advantage. 20 Enemy Types – Macteras, Glyphids and Dreadnoughts of all shapes and sizes roam the caverns of Hoxxes IV, and they will attack you on sight. From small Grunts to imposing Praetorians and airborne Macteras, miners better stock up on lead and slap the dice for good luck.

Macteras, Glyphids and Dreadnoughts of all shapes and sizes roam the caverns of Hoxxes IV, and they will attack you on sight. From small Grunts to imposing Praetorians and airborne Macteras, miners better stock up on lead and slap the dice for good luck. 40 Weapons – From iconic Deep Rock Galactic rifles to brand new tools of destruction, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will have a little something for everyone, usually filled with gunpowder and malicious intent.

Rock and Stone!

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor hits Steam early access on February 14th.