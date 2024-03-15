Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Salt Mines biome coming next week

Ghost Ship Publishing and developer Funday Games has announced an update for Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, adding a Salt Mines biome on March 20th.

On top of that, the team has also confirmed the recently released title has sold over a million copies.

In terms of the new biome, the developer had this to say: “It’s time to venture deeper into Hoxxes IV, Miner. Salt Pits are being added to Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor as a fourth biome, allowing dwarves to weaponize their surroundings as they target specific stalagmite clusters to rain sharp stalactites on bugs. On top of a new biome, miners can now hunt for Huuli Hoarders, the slippery elusive bugs that drop a load of precious minerals, and Q’ronar Younglings, an especially nasty type of bug that is more slippery than most”.

You can see an image of it below, and at the top of this article.

One million brave dwarves have ventured below ground exactly one month after the release of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and Funday Games and Ghost Ship Publishing are excited to work alongside their community as the game progresses through Early Access, launching its first major update on March 20th. The Salt Pits update is part of a larger roadmap that Funday Games have announced for the game. The team anticipates Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will be in Early Access for 6-12 months before releasing into 1.0, with more modes, mission modifiers, weapon overclocks and enemies on their way.

You can check out a larger roadmap via this post on Steam. In our early access impressions piece, Mick said that “for a spin-off in a completely different genre, Survivor more than does justice to the name. The tight, addictive gameplay loop feels exciting and rewarding, and the meta-progression means you’re always working towards something. There’s still a lot of room for this genre to grow and evolve, and this is a great step in the right direction”.

Survivor is in early access on PC via Steam now.