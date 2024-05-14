Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor “Hoxxes Fights Back” update adds new boss and enemies

Ghost Ship Publishing and developer Funday Games has announced Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor has received the “Hoxxes Fights Back” update.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is the Deep Rock title that’s not the FPS, and this new update adds a rework of the Dreadnought boss fight, new overclocks, two new enemies, and a new boss.

Check out the highlights of the update, below:

Dreadnought Twins – Prepare for trouble, and make it double. The cocoon at the end of each Deep Dive can now spawn two smaller Dreadnought Twins, with some altered abilities to keep players on their toes. What they may lack in size, they make up with some unique skills, as they are able to heal each other’s health bars, charge towards players and shoot a barrage of projectiles at them.

The full patch updates that have dropped can be found on Steam, here.

In our early access impressions piece, Mick said that “for a spin-off in a completely different genre, Survivor more than does justice to the name. The tight, addictive gameplay loop feels exciting and rewarding, and the meta-progression means you’re always working towards something. There’s still a lot of room for this genre to grow and evolve, and this is a great step in the right direction”.

Survivor is in early access on PC via Steam now.