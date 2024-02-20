Kingmakers announced and is coming to PC in 2024

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Redemption Road Games has announced sandbox action strategy game Kingmakers is coming to PC this year.

In the game, the team says you will “take on the role of an elite task force operative sent back in time to war-torn medieval England with a vast arsenal of modern weapons. The mission: change the course of history and prevent the apocalypse in the future”.

Check out the official announcement trailer, below, along with all the details:

Kingmakers throws you back in time to the age of all-out medieval warfare. Save the future in an epic action-strategy sandbox featuring thousands of soldiers at the same time. Build your kingdom, grab your gun(s), and lead your armies into massive, real-time simulated battles — solo or in co-op for up to four players.

Here’s the key features for the Kingmakers:

Each battle runs as a fully real-time simulation with thousands of soldiers fighting simultaneously. Next-gen multi-threaded AI controls the decision-making and loyalty of every unit on the battlefield, combined with a unique procedural animation system for an unprecedented degree of character and combat fidelity.

Use assault rifles, shotguns, grenade launchers, armored SUVs, bikes, attack helos, air strikes and more to make sure the history-altering goes smoothly. Put your sharpshooting skills to the test and wreak absolute havoc on the battlefield.

Command Your Troops in Battle: Seamlessly swap between combat and issuing orders at any time for endless strategic possibilities. Allocate legions of archers, swordsmen, spearmen, and cavalry, build fortifications, and plan your next move before diving right back into the fray.

Conquer Solo or Team Up in Co-op: Up to three friends can lead their own armies alongside yours in online co-op. Work together to break down the enemy castle's defenses or defend allied strongholds against hordes of opponents. Prepare for an epic medieval multiplayer experience like no other.

Kingmakers launches into Steam Early Access in 2024.