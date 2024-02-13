New World Season 5 announced and detailed, adds GamePad support

Amazon Games has announced and detailed New World Season 5, which is coming on March 12th and will conclude a main storyline quest.

New World Season 5 will have content for Rise of the Angry Earth expansion owners, but also people who just own the base game. There will be a variety of content dropped on march 12th, including a “the long-awaited conclusion to the Main Storyline Quest, alongside a challenging new Season Trial, thrilling events, eight new Artifacts and more”. Amazon Games adds that “Additionally, players can pick up a new season pass to take part in the Season of the Guardian journey and explore additional content within Aeternum”.

Check out the New World season 5 dev update video, below:

If you own the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion, here’s some of the highlights:

New Season Trial: Season of the Guardian releases with an action-packed new Season Trial: Winter Rune Forge. Players skilled enough to complete the trial can join up to 10 max-level players and rally together to overcome Rune puzzles, slay an Icey Construct and more to yield exclusive rewards.

However, if you don’t, there’s still lots to do, as Amazon Games confirmed, as follows:

New Season Pass: A new Season Journey releases alongside a new Activity Card, new Challenges and new rewards including cosmetics and consumables.

You can find out all the information on the official blog post, here.

New World is out now for PC via Steam.