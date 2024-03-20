Lost Ark March update adds new advanced class, and story updates

Amazon Games has launched the March update for Lost Ark, adding a new class, story updates, store updates, and more.

There will downtime today (March 20th) from 9am UTC that will last four hours for the team to update the game, but in the meantime a “Patch notes with Henry” episode has been released that you can check out, and see what’s going on with the new update.

Check out that video below, but you can also see the full patch notes via the official blog.

The biggest addition to this March Lost Ark update is the Breaker Advanced Class. Amazon Games says “Breaker is a male version of the Scrapper and is a force to be reckoned with, using his Heavy Gauntlets, mobility, and combos to deal massive damage”. There have been some Breaker-specific systems added, as follows:

1 new Title, 10 new Achievements added

Related quests, and skill unlock items added

Training Room Guide added

1 Trophy added

On top of the class, there are other major additions, highlighted as follows:

Light of Destiny Story Update – The location of the Lost Ark is getting closer to being revealed. As the situation grows more unpredictable, players must face the chaos as they follow their path. The Light of Destiny update will reveal the location of the Lost Ark, which will bring us closer to the end of Story Chapter 1. It will be a story that answers some of the most important questions of the journey to find the Lost Ark after Voldis and brings players to a new location— Praeteria.

Arkesia Tour – Arkesia Tour is a horizontal catch-up mechanic that has 4 tiers of missions, built to help players catch up on islands, adventure time, skill points, and more! This event will make it easier for new and returning players to play with their friends and enjoy the end game, or help current players fill any gaps in their collection of horizontal content rewards. Completing all the missions gives hundreds of rewards, such as runes, potions and more.

Descend into Darkness – Road to Thaemine has been renamed to Descend into Darkness as players prepare for the Darkness Legion Commander's arrival in April. The rewards differ slightly from previous iterations of the event and are built to help progress a single character quickly from 1580 to 1600, with additional support as players approach Thaemine at Item Level 1610. This special event also includes a Gear Honing Support Effect as well as special missions to earn additional Raid & Abyssal Dungeon materials.

Lost Ark is out now for PC via Steam.