New World Year of the Dragon event detailed

Amazon Games has detailed the Year of the Dragon event for New World, adding new rewards and content to the game.

Announced via the official website, one of the updates is The Longtable Banquest, which the team says “features a variety of festive cuisine for tribute. First, gather Red Meat from the set of banquet tables in Ebonscale Reach. Next, take your ingredients to the hotpot. Finally, fire up a wok full of boiling red broth and meat to craft a Spicy Hotpot item”.

These items, of course, give you buffs such as +25% Faction Token gain and +15% Gathering yield (for the Spicy Hot Pot), whereas there are others that recover health, give +40- strength, or +40 dexterity, and so on. Each of the dishes on offer has a 1 day cooldown.

Check out the latest video talking all about the Year of the Dragon in New World:

There’s a load of Dragonscale items to get as well, which require you to take part in the tribute offerings. “Ebonscale Tribute Offerings are one of the oldest traditions in Aeternum. Retrieve Heirlooms from the corrupted (2 of the following: Jade Bracelet, Ancient Scroll, and Century Wine) and locate the Tribute Table at 1 of 3 rotating POIs each day”, says Amazon Games. Doing so you can eventually get one of the following:

Dragonscale Helmet

Dragonscale Breastplate

Dragonscale Gauntlets

Dragonscale Trousers

Dragonscale Greaves

Elsewhere, there’s a firework ceremony in the town of Fortune’s Crossing, and “Fortune’s Gift Sack Gathering”, which lets you get “1 Fortune’s Gift Sack from the Gift Sack pile and 2 in the tribute daily”, with the team saying that “Daily rewards reset at 5 AM local time”. The list of rewards is as follows:

15 Dark Matter

1 Pristine Gem

2 to 3 Dyes

10 Silk

Gift of Fortune (88 Coins)

3 Large Dragon Fish

New World is available now for PC, via Steam.