New World Season 4 coming next month

Amazon Games has announced Season 4 of New World called Eternal Frost, featuring a new storyline, a level 65 expedition, and more. Launching on December 12, the new season will feature a lot of new content, and for those who have purchased the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion have got a lot to look forward to.

Some of the in-game events and rewards coming to Season 4 include:

A new narrative storyline:

A new high-level expedition: The Glacial Tarn is a new Level 65 Expedition set in the Great Cleave. Explore a cavernous frozen complex hidden beyond the Empyrean Forge in pursuit of the Varangian Knight Sir Loth. Locate and harness the primordial magic of the Empyrean Flame to overcome enemies and obstacles imbued with Ice Magic, and destroy Sir Loth before his power consumes all of Aeternum.

New artefacts: Find and equip eight new Artifacts to redefine your playstyle. These powerful weapons and armor feature their own quests. Stun and shock enemies with the Boltcaster Bow, boost your speed and reduce cooldowns with the Winged Shoes, freeze and finish your enemies with The Frozen Gauntlet and more.

That’s not all either, as during Season 4 of New World, players will also be able to participate in limited-timed events such as the following:

New Season Pass:

The Winter Convergence Festival: Icy winds and glimmering Gleamites fill the air once again as Winter Convergence returns to Aeternum. Visit Winter Villages to meet the Winter Wanderer and carry out his holiday quests. Players can also collect Winter Tokens to earn new limited-time rewards including festive skins, emotes, housing items and more.

Help stave off the Forever Winter: The Winter Warrior and his legion of Frigid Folk are on a relentless mission to spread a Forever Winter across the land. Rally a party of 20+ players to defeat this open-world boss wreaking havoc throughout Great Cleave, Brightwood, Edengrove, Ebonscale Reach and Brimstone Sands for new seasonal rewards.

Legacy of Crassus: The might of Rome threatens Aeternum. Hunt down General Crassus' monstrous captains and banish the shadow of Roman tyranny. Following a plan set in motion long ago, Crassus' forces have invaded the southern lands to unleash the cyclopses Lucanus and Decimus. Players brave enough to face these world bosses can search for portals in Brightwood, Weavers Fen, Mourningdale, Ebonscale Reach, and Edengrove. Each victory nets Adventurers new event-specific, daily rewards.

The might of Rome threatens Aeternum. Hunt down General Crassus’ monstrous captains and banish the shadow of Roman tyranny. Following a plan set in motion long ago, Crassus’ forces have invaded the southern lands to unleash the cyclopses Lucanus and Decimus. Players brave enough to face these world bosses can search for portals in Brightwood, Weavers Fen, Mourningdale, Ebonscale Reach, and Edengrove. Each victory nets Adventurers new event-specific, daily rewards. Cross world expeditions and improved Group Finder: Coming later this season, players can team up from any world within a region to overcome challenges within the depths of Aeternum. The new, one-click Group Finder will automatically assemble a role-balanced, cross-world group—no more lobby management required!