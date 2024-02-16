Post Malone to curate WWE 2K24 soundtrack

2K has today announced that music megastar and all-round nice guy Post Malone will be curating the WWE 2K24 soundtrack. Not only is he the Executive Soundtrack Producer to the upcoming release, Post will be a playable character as part of a post-launch DLC pack. The soundtrack is a mix of country, rap, rock, pop, and electronic music, featuring songs by Busta Rhymes, Speed, Turnstile, and 100 gecs.

“The secret to a great video game soundtrack is a little something for everyone and for every mood. It gets you excited and it gets you pumped up to play,” said Post Malone. “This has been a total blast. We have a lot of cool ideas, so I’m super excited.”

The full WWE 2K24 soundtrack curated by Post Malone will feature the following songs:

Post Malone – Chemical ;

Post Malone – Laugh It Off ;

100 gecs – Hand Crushed By A Mallet ;

Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See ;

Colter Wall – Motorcycle ;

Grimes – Genesis ;

Militarie Gun – Do It Faster ;

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Big Rig ;

Speed – Not That Nice ;

Turnstile – Mystery ;

Tyler Childers – House Fire ;

Yeat – Bëttr 0ff.

“Austin’s passion for music is on full display with the artists and songs he chose for WWE 2K24, which accurately reflects the current soundscape of WWE,” said Neil Lawi, Head of Music, WWE. “It’s been so much fun working alongside him to make this all come to life and more so to witness the excitement it brings him. We are just getting started.”

Last year’s WWE 2K23 featured Post Malone’s ‘Take What You Want’ and was one of the stand-out tracks, so it seems only right that the icon plays a major part of this year’s release. He’s having a busy year, with playing at the Superbowl last Sunday and featuring on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, this is yet another accomplishment in a long line of them.