Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters trophy and achievements list revealed

The Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters trophy and achievements list has been revealed, and we’ve got the lot for you to see.

There’s a lot to get through, so let’s not beat around the bush. Here’s the full list of achievements and trophies, then. The way we’ve formatted it means that first up is the achievement or trophy name, then it’s the description or criteria, then the grade of trophy for PlayStation, followed by the Xbox Gamerscore points. We’ve also dropped the story trophies at the bottom, which are all normally hidden, so may contain spoilers.

Combat Trophies/Achievements

Hold Your Ground – Defeat Kadex at Usa’rya Silver 30

Look Over There! – Disrupt an enemy’s Overwatch or Suppressive Fire Bronze 10

Surgical Excision – Collect a Seed using the Extractor Servo-Skull Bronze 10

Standard-Issue Killer – Win the final mission without any Master Crafted equipment Gold 90

Unstable Immaterium Trigger 10 – Warp Surge events in a single mission Silver 30

Not So Fast… – Kill an enemy with an Auto Bronze 5

Blood for the Blood God! – Kill an enemy with the Bleed Affliction Bronze 5

Corruption Cleanser – Destroy 50 Bloomspawn Bronze 15

Executioner – Execute an enemy Bronze 5

Exterminator – Execute 50 enemies Bronze 15 –

Friendly Fire – Get an enemy to kill one of its allies Bronze 15

Opportunist – Kill 20 enemies with environment objects Bronze 15

Watch Where You Step… – Kill an enemy by knocking it back Bronze 15

Purging Spree – Kill 5 enemies with the same knight in a single turn Bronze 15

Hands-On Research – Kill 10 enemies with Inquisitor Vakir Bronze 15

Field Apothecarion – Win a mission using only Apothecaries Bronze 20

Brothers in Arms – Win a mission whith only 2 knights Silver 30

Warp Flickers – Win a mission using only Interceptors Bronze 20

Phalanx – Win a mission using only Justicars Bronze 20

Efficient Killer – Win a mission without using Ammo Bronze 15

Bloodless – Win a mission without taking damage Silver 30

Exercise in Restraint – Win a Spreading or Flowering mission without using Willpower Bronze 15

Firing Squad – Win a mission using only Purgators Bronze 20

Just a Scratch – Win a mission using only knights with Light Wounds or worse Bronze 20

Completionist Trophies/Achievements

The Flesh is Weak – Acquire 5 Augmetics on a single knight Bronze 15

Patron of Deimos – Complete all Ship System upgrades Silver 40t

Honoured Battle-Brother – Promote a knight to Rank 9 Bronze 15

Strike Force – Fill the Barracks with 20 knights Bronze 15

Mass Extinction – Use Exterminatus 5 times in a Campaign Silver 40

Mind Like a Fortress – Acquire 20 Grimoires Bronze 15

The Emperor Protects – Acquire a Master Craft Level 3 suit of Armour Bronze 15

Nemesis Master – Acquire a Master Craft Level 3 Melee weapon Bronze 15

Gunmaster – Acquire a Master Craft Level 3 Ranged weapon Bronze 15

True Mastery – Have a knight learn all available class skills Silver 40

Tactical Flexibility – Unlock all Stratagems Silver 40

Crisis Management – Achieve victory by Day 500 Silver 30

Legend of Titan – Achieve victory on Legendary difficulty Silver 30

Grand Master – Achieve victory in Grand Master mode Gold 90

Clean Slate – Achieve victory before any Bloom Flowerings occur Silver 30

Hero of Titan – Be awarded all Trophies and become a hero of Titan Platinum

Daemonhunters Trophy Achievements: Story list

Daemonkeeper – Capture Kadex Silver 20

An Ill Omen – Complete your investigations on Koramar Bronze 5

A Foul Creche – Unearth the truth at Usa’rya Bronze 10

Engine Kill – Defeat Cruciatus the Generous Bronze 5

Harvest No More – Defeat Malathian the Harvester Bronze 5

Junk Banishment – Defeat Morgellus, the Corroded Prince Bronze 5

A Gift Spurned – Defeat Aeger the Benevolent Bronze 5

Death Comes For All – Defeat Munificus the Undying Bronze 5

Long Distance Call – Contact Kaldor Draigo at Sacrista Bronze 15

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is coming to consoles on February 20th.