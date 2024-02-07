WWE 2K24 gameplay trailer revealed

2K has revealed the first gameplay trailer for WWE 2K24, and from the looks of things fans are in for a treat. A couple of the new match types are shown off and a sneak preview at the 2K Showcase are also shown off, as well as an array of some of the 200 plus Superstars available to play as.

During the WWE 2K24 gameplay trailer, we see Roman Reigns take on LA Knight in an Ambulance Match, and as a WWE fan of 30 years, it’s pretty cool to see. By wearing your opponent down and throwing them in the ambulance to a minigame where you have to fight to close the doors, there’s plenty to do in order to to see them taken away to the ‘nearest medical facility.’ There’s also a look at the Casket Match featuring The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels which seems to follow the same kind of mechanics as the ambulance, but it’s still an awesome addition.

There’s also some footage of the 2K Showcase of the Immortals which celebrates 40 years of WrestleMania, which I honestly can’t wait for. Fingers crossed for a chance to replay the Shawn Michaels vs Razor Ramon Ladder Match from WrestleMania X! On top of all of this, there’s also footage of the Special Guest Referee featuring Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens. It offers up a nice tease of what’s to come, especially with so many Superstars to choose from. We get to see John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio, Ultimate Warrior, Triple H, and many more.

More information is set to be released soon seeing that it releases on March 5, including more information on match types, the new 2K Showcase, roster reveals, and a special guest. You can watch the WWE 2K24 gameplay trailer below: